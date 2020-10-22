Redmi K30S Might Be Priced Below K30 Ultra; Redmi GM Fuels Speculations With Social Media Post

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi seems to be preparing to launch another smartphone in its Redmi K30 series, priced below the Redmi K30 Ultra, according to a recent leak. Apart from that, Redmi's General Manager Lu Weibing has also shared an image on his official Weibo account, further fueling speculations about the Redmi K30S being in the works. The image from the Redmi General Manager, however, is mere speculation and does not hint at anything about the Redmi K30. It shows a man sitting in front of a big screen with Redmi written on it. Separately, the tipster has hinted that the supposed Redmi K30S will be cheaper than the Redmi K30 Ultra and will support a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

While the Redmi General Manager's post did not give us much about the speculated Redmi K30S, a teaser from known Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station says that the Redmi K30S, if and when launched, may be priced lower than the K30 Ultra and will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset. The Redmi K30 Ultra, on the other hand, is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1000+ chipset. Now, since the tipster has said that the company will launch the Redmi K30S at a cheaper price than the Redmi K30 Ultra, it is safe to assume that the smartphone will be priced below the CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,000) starting point, since that is the price-point the Redmi K30 Ultra starts at. According to previous reports, the Redmi K30S is expected to feature a 120Hz high refresh rate display, fast charging support, 5G capabilities, and will run on MIUI 12.

The Redmi K30S was reportedly also spotted in a TENAA certification listing a few days ago. The listing revealed that the Redmi K30S could just be a rebranded Mi 10T, although that can not be confirmed as of now. However, given that Xiaomi has already launched the Mi 10T in India, it is unlikely that the company will launch the Redmi K30S in the country, since the Redmi K30 series is not available to purchase in the Indian market.