Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, Retractable Shoulder & More

Chinese smartphone maker Redmi yesterday launched its latest gaming smartphones - the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, which comes as the latest addition to the flagship Redmi K40 series, comes with a MediaTek processor, retractable shoulder triggers, JBL audio, and more. The smartphone has been launched only in China as of now, with details on the international availability still unavailable. The smartphone comes with IP53 dust and water resistance and has a special ‘Bruce Lee’ Edition. The smartphone has been launched at a price of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 22,900) onwards for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs 25,200) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs 27,500) for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 31,000) for the top-spec 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The ‘Bruce Lee’ variant of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs 32,000) and is only available in a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition has been launched in three colour options - Black, Silver, and White, and the Bruce Lee Special Edition has a black/orange colour scheme - more in line with the smartphone’s gaming theme. The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is already up for pre-orders in China, with the sales beginning from April 30. As of now, there is no information about the international availability of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. Let us take a look at the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition specifications.

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Specifications

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256B of UFS 3.1 storage. There is a 5,065mAh battery on the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition that supports 67W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition comes with a triple rear camera that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. Further, Connectivity options on the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition include Wi-Fi, 5G, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

