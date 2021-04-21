Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Will Launch With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, Xiaomi Confirms

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has confirmed that its first gaming smartphone, the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition or Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Version (machine translated), will feature the flagship MediaTek processor, Dimensity 1200. The company had recently announced that its gaming smartphone would pack triple rear cameras and feature pop-up buttons similar to the shoulder buttons on the Black Shark series – to provide a gamepad-like experience directly on the smartphone. The device will debut in China on April 27, and the global availability details remain unclear. Xiaomi may consider rolling out Redmi gaming phone (or under a different name) in India in future, where the company enjoys massive popularity. However, it is still a speculation, and the Chinese tech company is yet to confirm this development.

Back in January, Redmi general manager Lu Weibing had revealed that the Redmi gaming smartphone would come at a “price that cannot be refused.” Another report recently claimed that the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Version might feature a hole-punch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and support 67W fast charging. The primary camera is said to be a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, though details about the other phones remain unclear. The confirmed MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC debuted with Realme GT Neo last month. Recently, Realme also confirmed the arrival of a new Realme phone with the same chipset in India.

To recall, the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, which is designed specifically for high-end 5G phones, competes against Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 processor. It is based on a 6nm process and comes with an integrated 5G modem that supports 5G NSA and SA modes, 5G carrier aggregation (2cc) across FDD and TDD, Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), Dual SIM Dual Standby 5G, and VoNR. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC is said to deliver up to 22 percent faster CPU performance that is seemingly 25 percent more power-efficient than the predecessors. Meanwhile, more details about the upcoming Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Version is expected from Xiaomi.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here