Redmi K40, K40 Pro Specifications Leaked in TENAA Listing Ahead of February 25 Launch

The Redmi K40 series is set to launch on February 25. Ahead of the launch, the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro have appeared on Chinese certification site TENAA, that hints at the possible specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The Redmi K40 and K40 Pro listing on TENAA is the same as the one recently reported on and has been updated with the specifications of the two smartphones. Both the smartphones are reported to come with 5G connectivity and will run on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

The updated TENAA listing of the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro, first spotted by 91Mobiles and come with model numbers M2012K11AC and M2012K11C. The smartphones are further listed with 6.67-inch displays and will be backed by 4,500mAh batteries with support for fast charging. According to the images included in the TENAA listing, the Redmi K40 seems to have two large and two small sensors on the back. Now, while the Redmi K40 is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, the Redmi K40 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset, according to the TENAA listing.

The camera module on the Redmi K40 series has been given a similar design to the Mi 11 but is slightly tall in orientation. The images also show a hole-punch display design with a centrally-located hole punch cut out. The rear camera module on the Redmi K40 Pro also carries the same design.

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing had earlier this week confirmed that the Redmi K40 series will be launched on February 25. The smartphone series is said to be the flagship offering from the Xiaomi sub-brand and will be the successor to the Redmi K30 series.