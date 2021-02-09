Redmi K40 Launch on February 25, Will Come With World's Smallest Hole-Punch Cut Out

Xiaomi's highly anticipated smartphone, the Redmi K40 finally has a launch date. The Redmi K40 will be launched on February 25, according to the brand's General Manager Lu Weibing. The smartphone will come as a flagship offering from the Xiaomi sub-brand (Redmi) and will succeed last year's flagship, the Redmi K30 5G. The Redmi K40 is only said to be launched in China, at least initially.

The post shared by Weibing does not hint at anything apart from the smartphone's launch date, but the Redmi K40 has been a part of the rumour since a while. The Redmi K40 smartphone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and is reported to come with a 108-megapixel primary camera. The smartphone has also been rumoured come with a hole-punch front camera, a flat display, and good battery life. The hole-punch camera on the Redmi K40 is within the world's smallest hole-punch cutout. The Redmi K40 will also come with a flat display and have dual stereo speakers for sound. It is expected to be priced around CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 34,000).

The Redmi General Manager had earlier even posted a camera sample from the Redmi K40 camera to highlight its photography experience.

The Redmi K40 series, in one of the many reports, has been said to come with three processor options - Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, Snapdragon 870, and the MediaTek Dimensity 1200.