Redmi K40 Series to Have More Than One Snapdragon 888-Powered Phone, Exec Reveals Ahead of Feb Launch

Xiaomi's Redmi K40 series will be the successor to the Xiaomi sub-brand's Redmi K30 series. Given that the Redmi K40 will be a flagship-level offering from Xiaomi, the interest in the Redmi K40 series is naturally high. Now, an executive has fueled the interest further as he has revealed that the Redmi K40 series will come with more than one smartphone that will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset. The Redmi K40 smartphone has earlier been teased by Xiaomi, saying that it will launch in February and will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset.

The latest reveal comes from Redmi Product Director Wang Teng Thomas who, in a reply to Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing's post, said that there is more than one smartphone coming with Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 888. Weibing's original post was also about the Redmi K40, that had nothing but a hashtag with 'K40' that suggested that he was talking about a Redmi K40 series. Neither of the posts say anything else about the Redmi K40 series. Last week, Weibing had confirmed that the Redmi K40 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and that it will release next month.

It was also revealed last month that the Redmi K40 will start at a price of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 33,800), which may make it one of the most affordable Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone.

The Redmi K40 has been a much-anticipated smartphone from the Xiaomi sub-brand. many leaks and rumours have suggested at the smartphone's specifications in the past few weeks. The Redmi K40 is said to support 33W fast charging, and may come with a hole-punch display. Alleged live images of the smartphone also surfaced recently, hinting at the front panel with a hole-punch cutout, a quad rear camera setup, and a USB type-C port alongside a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom.