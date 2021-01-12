Redmi K40 To Launch Next Month With Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, Price Revealed

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi will launch its Redmi K40 smartphone in China next month, the company has revealed. The Redmi K40's price has also been revealed, along with the fact that the smartphone will come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset. Nothing else is known about the smartphone as of now, but it is expected that the Redmi K40 will be teased further in the run up to the launch in February. The Redmi K40 series will succeed the Redmi K30 series that was launched last year.

The Redmi K40 price was revealed by Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing, who took to Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo to announce that the Redmi K40 will be launched next month and will be priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 34,000) onwards. This, according to reports is said to be the price of the base variant of the Redmi K40. The cost-effective flagship will come as another smartphone from the Chinese brand to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoC, after the Mi 11 came as the first Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone. Weibing also hintd that the Redmi K40 may come with an AMOLED display, but said it won't have a curved design like the Mi 11.

There is not much known about the Redmi K40 apart from this. Past leaks have suggested that there might be a Redmi K40 Pro in the pipeline, which is said to ditch the pop-up selfie camera that was present on the Redmi K30 Pro in favour of a hole-punch design. Leaked live images have also suggested that the Redmi K40 Pro may come with a quad rear camera setup.