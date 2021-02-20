Redmi K40 Triple Cameras, OLED Display & Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC Confirmed Ahead of Launch

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is set to launch its flagship offering, the Redmi K40 series on February 25. Ahead of the launch, a Redmi executive has shared an image of the smartphone's triple rear camera setup which shows two large sensors and one small sensor, with the LED flash placed besides the two vertically-placed large sensors. In a separate post, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing also said that the Redmi K40 will be the first smartphone series from Redmi to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. Later, he also shared a post detailing the OLED display technology that will be used on the Redmi K40 series. It is being said that the Redmi K40 series will include two smartphones - the Redmi K40 and the Redmi K40 Pro.

Weibing has bee sharing details about the Redmi K40 series constantly. The General Manager was also the one who revealed the February 25 launch date. The image shared by Weibing on Weibo reveals the triple camera setup placed inside a similar-looking module to the recently-launched Xiaomi Mi 11. The image shows two large sensors, a smaller sensor, a flash, and what looks like a laser autofocus. The teaser image also revealed the time of the launch event, which will take place on February 25 at 7:30PM local time (5:30PM IST).

In a separate post, Weibing shared that the Redmi K40 series will also come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoC, being the first-ever smartphone from the company to come with Qualcomm's flagship chipset. He, however did not specify which Redmi K40 model will house the Snapdragon 888 processor. Later, Weibing confirmed that the smartphone series will come with an advanced OLED display. According to past leaks, the Redmi K40 Pro is the one that will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. The vanilla Redmi K40, on the other hand, will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset.