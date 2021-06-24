Redmi K50 Series Teased By Company Exec; May Come With Faster Charging, Better Video Recording

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi launched its Redmi K40 series of smartphones earlier this year. Now, the company has already teased the next generation of Redmi K-series smartphones. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has teased the launch of Redmi K50 series on Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo. Weibing is currently taking insights from customers on Weibo for the Redmi K50 series. Separately, a tipster has claimed that the Redmi K50 series will come with faster charging and improved video recording capabilities. Weibing, in his Weibo post, asked users what features, configuration, and experience they want from the Redmi K50 series. The Redmi executive also confirmed the existence of the Redmi K50 series by saying that the next generation of the Redmi K40 smartphones is currently in discussion.

Weibing did not provide any exact details as to when the Redmi K50 series may be launched, nor did he provide any information about the devices. While the Redmi executive did not provide any details about the Redmi K50 series, a tipster on Weibo said that the Redmi K50 series is in the works and may come with significant improvements over the Redmi K40 series. The vanilla Redmi K50, according to the tipster, is expected to come with faster charging and better video recording capabilities over its predecessor. The Redmi K50 is also expected to come with a better display than the Redmi K40 series.

Redmi had launched the Redmi K40 series in February this year. The Redmi K40 series was the Xiaomi sub-brand’s flagship offering for 2021. The Redmi K40 series was later expanded to add the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition as its last model in April. The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is tipped to be rebranded as Poco F3 GT for some markets including India.

