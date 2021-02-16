Redmi Note 10 Confirmed to Launch on March 4, To Be Sold Via Amazon in India

The Redmi Note 10 series will debut on March 4, Xiaomi announced days after confirming its development. The phone will also arrive in India, though its exact sale date remains unclear at the moment. As per a previous report, the new Redmi Note 10 series will include the vanilla Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro. Notably, Xiaomi will also launch two new audio products in India on February 22. The company is expected to unveil a new wireless speaker and earphones.

The development was shared by Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi across its social media handles. In a tweet, the Chinese tech company also revealed the phone's sale will take place in India via Amazon. The new development clarifies past rumours over the phone's launch on March 10. Xiaomi had previously teased that the latest series will offer the "smoothest" performance, without sharing specific details. Notably, a report had suggested that the Redmi Note 10 series would be "priced aggressively" in India considering that the Redmi Note 9 series did not perform well in terms of sale.

The vanilla model Redmi Note 10 had also purportedly appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website in January 2021. Both Redmi Note 10 Pro and the vanilla Redmi Note 10 have reportedly appeared on several certification websites over the last few weeks - tipping their key specs. The Redmi Note 10 is tipped to come with a 120Hz LCD display and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset. The smartphone may also feature a 64MP quad-camera system and a 5,050mAh battery with fast charging support. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is said to come in three - 6GB+ 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB configurations.

Xiaomi had announced that Redmi Note series smartphones shipped more than 20 crore units globally, ever since its debut in 2014. The company has also claimed that the Redmi Note 8 was the second-best-selling smartphone series globally between January 1 to June 30 (H1 2020).