Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has quietly refreshed its popular ‘Note’ smartphone series with Redmi Note 10 Lite. The new phone sits with existing Note 10 phones, like Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, and Redmi Note 10T 5G. In terms of design, the new Redmi phone looks similar to Redmi Note 9 Pro from last year with quad-rear cameras and a hole-punch display. The phone will go on sale on October 2 via the Xiaomi website and Amazon.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 10 Lite carries a 6.67-inch IPS display with Gorilla Glass protection and Full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) resolution. Under the hood, the device carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC that also features on Realme 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A52. The chipset comes paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that is expandable. The square-shaped camera module is placed at the centre and is raised from the main body. It includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor next to an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. There is also a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the phone gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera placed in the punch hole.

The battery unit is rated at 5,020mAh that supports 18W fast charging. Other notable features on the new Redmi Note 10 Lite include support for 4G VoLTE, NaVIC GPS, dual-SIM card slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Customers can choose between Aurora Blue, Champagne Gold, and Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colour options. Its price in India starts at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and goes up to Rs 15,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

