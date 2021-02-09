Redmi Note 10 May Launch in India in February, Xiaomi to Share Details Officially on February 10

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is teasing the launch of the next-generation Redmi Note 10 series in India. In a tweet from Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain, the Chinese tech company will announce a "Note-tastic" development on February 10 at 10:10 AM IST. Previously, a report had stated Redmi would launch the Redmi Note 10 series in the country in February. The new Redmi Note 10 series will reportedly include the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro.

The latest tweet from Xiaomi India MD read, "Note-tastic news? Smoothest smartphone from @RedmiIndia is coming." Similarly, Redmi India executive Sneha Tainwala has also tweeted a video where she notes '10' in the caption - further suggesting the news is about the Redmi Note 10. Earlier this week, Xiaomi announced that its Redmi Note series smartphones shipped more than 20 crore units globally, ever since its debut in 2014. Earlier in November 2020, the company had announced that the Redmi Note 8 from was the second-best selling smartphone series globally between January 1 to June 30.

Coming back to the Redmi Note 10, the vanilla had purportedly appeared on the BIS website in January 2021 that hinted at its launch in the country shortly. A report from last month had stated the Redmi Note 10 series would be "priced aggressively" in India considering that the Redmi Note 9 series did not perform well in terms of sale. Both Redmi Note 10 Pro and the vanilla Redmi Note 10 have also purportedly appeared on several certification websites over the last few weeks - tipping their key specs.

I'd give myself a on for this dance move!Super excited that the smoothest smartphone from @RedmiIndia is coming our way! - ! Put your best foot forward & WIN big! Make it count #SM10THChallenge pic.twitter.com/vQyX10RtBi— Sneha Tainwala (@SnehaTainwala) February 9, 2021

The Redmi Note 10 is tipped to come with a 120Hz LCD display and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset. The smartphone may also feature a 64MP quad-camera system and a 5,050mAh battery with fast charging support. On the other hand, the pro model is said to come in three - 6GB+ 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB configurations. More details are expected from the Chinese smartphone maker tomorrow.