Redmi Note 10 Officially Confirmed, Will Arrive in India in Early March

The Redmi Note 10 series will arrive in India in March, Xiaomi announced earlier today. The Chinese tech company started teasing the launch of the next-generation 'Note' lineup, in a series tweets earlier this week. The exact launch date or specifications of the Redmi Note 10 series remain unclear, at the moment. The series will reportedly include the regular Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro. Xiaomi had previously teased that the latest series will offer the "smoothest" performance, without sharing specific details.

The new Redmi Note 10 series will succeed the Redmi Note 9 that was launched in the country in March last year. However, the series at first included the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and later added the regular Redmi Note 9 in April 2020. In a tweet, Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain stated that the Redmi Note 10 series would debut in early March. The latest development also clarifies old rumours that stated the new smartphone series would debut in the country end of this month.

, !#RedmiNote10 series is from another orbit & it's arriving early March this year! Brace yourselves for a #10on10 experience! RT if you want to know more. I ❤️ #Redmi #RedmiNote #Launch pic.twitter.com/rRMWkejnI4— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 10, 2021

Notably, a report had suggested that the Redmi Note 10 series would be "priced aggressively" in India considering that the Redmi Note 9 series did not perform well in terms of sale. Interestingly, Xiaomi announced earlier this week that Redmi Note series smartphones shipped more than 20 crore units globally, ever since its debut in 2014. The company had also stated that the Redmi Note 8 was the second-best-selling smartphone series globally between January 1 to June 30.

Coming back to the Redmi Note 10, the vanilla model had purportedly appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website in January 2021. Both Redmi Note 10 Pro and the vanilla Redmi Note 10 have also purportedly appeared on several certification websites over the last few weeks - tipping their key specs. The Redmi Note 10 is tipped to come with a 120Hz LCD display and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset. The smartphone may also feature a 64MP quad-camera system and a 5,050mAh battery with fast charging support. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is said to come in three - 6GB+ 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB configurations.