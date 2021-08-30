Redmi Note 10 Price In India Hiked For The Fifth Time: Here's How Much It Costs Now

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has once again hiked the price of th Redmi Note 10. This comes as the second price hike of the smartphone this month, and the fifth price hike since the smartphone’s launch in the country. Alongside the Redmi Note 10, the Poco M3 is also getting a price hike in India. The Redmi Note 10’s price has been increased by Rs 500 in the country, same as the Poco M3‘s price. Interestingly, Xiaomi has only hiked the price of the base variant of the Redmi Note 10, while the price of the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant remains unchanged.

The Redmi Note 10’s base variant with 4GB RAM is now priced at Rs 13,999. This is an over 16 percent hike in the price of the budget mid-ranger since its launch. The Redmi Note 10 was launched at a price of Rs 11,999 in India initially. Earlier this month, the smartphone saw a price hike of Rs 500 only, that took the price to Rs 13,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The new price for the Redmi Note 10 has already started reflecting on the company’s website and Amazon India. The Poco M3, which has also seen a Rs 500 price hike, is now priced at Rs 11,999 in India.

The Redmi Note 10 was launched earlier this year and comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ super AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 octa-core processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage, that can be expanded via a microSD card. The Redmi Note 10 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the Redmi Note 10 comes with a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here