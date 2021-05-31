Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G May Be Launched as Poco X3 GT In India: Here's What We Know

Xiaomi launched its Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G in China earlier this month. Now, reports are coming in the the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G will be brought to the Indian market as the Poco X3 GT. According to a tipster, the Redme Note 10 Pro 5G will launch as the Poco X3 GT in countries like Turkey and Indonesia as well, apart from India. The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is the latest smartphone in the Redmi Note 10 series from the Chinese manufacturer. The tipster also said that the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G won’t be launched as the Poco F3 5G as that name is reserved for the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition in India.

In a tweet, tipster Kacper Skrzypek shared a screenshot of a list of Xiaomi products that includes Redmi and Poco smartphones as well as a couple of Mi TV products. In the tweet, Skrzypek highlights the Poco X3 GT. He had earlier said that the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G will come as a Poco product, but not the Poco F3 GT as that name is reserved for the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. Recently, Country Director of Poco India, Anuj Sharma confirmed that the Poco F3 GT will be launched in India in the third quarter of 2021. The tipster, however, clarifies that none of this is confirmed, but “it looks like" the Poco X3 GT may be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (2,400×1,080 pixels) LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 450 nits of brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box, and as the name suggests, supports 5G connectivity. Under the hood, the smartphone packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage that is further expandable via a microSD card. The refreshed rear camera module houses three cameras and the LED flash. The rear camera system includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a tertiary 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel camera housed in a tiny hole-punch cutout for selfies and video calling.

