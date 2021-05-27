Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek 1100 SoC Launched: Price, Specs and More

Xiaomi has refreshed the Redmi Note 10 series with the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G that already has a 4G sibling in India. The new smartphone debuted in China alongside the Redmi Note 10 5G that was launched globally in March. In terms of design and specifications, the Redmi Note 10 5G is quite different from the 4G variant. The new device comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC and supports 67W fast charging. Xiaomi and its sub-brand Redmi have not yet shared its global availability details.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (2,400×1,080 pixels) LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 450 nits of brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box, and as the name suggests, supports 5G connectivity. Under the hood, the smartphone packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage that is further expandable via a microSD card. The refreshed rear camera module houses three cameras and the LED flash. The rear camera system includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a tertiary 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel camera housed in a tiny hole-punch cutout for selfies and video calling. To recall, the Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G comes with a quad rear camera system that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter.

Other notable features of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G include Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C port, NFC, 3.5mm audio, and IP53 certification for dust and water resistance. It carries a 5,000mAh with support for 67W fast charging. The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G’s price in China starts at CNY 1,599 (approx Rs 18,200) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 20,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 22,800) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It is available to pre-book in Magic Green, Star Yarn, and Moon Soul colour options. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 10 5G comes in four storage options, and its price starts at CNY 1,099 (approx Rs 12,500).

