Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Colour Options, Storage Variants Leaked Ahead of Launch

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi will launch its next-generation Redmi Note 10 series globally on March 4, and the smartphone is lineup is rumoured to include the regular model alongside the Redmi Note 10 Pro. However, it appears that the Chinese tech company is also working on Redmi Note 10 Pro Max though its specifications remain sparse at the moment. The Pro Max variant is expected to launch on March 4, and Xiaomi is yet to confirm this development. Meanwhile, some of the specifications of the upcoming Redmi Note 10 series are being teased via a dedicated website.

According to 91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be available in two RAM and storage variants. Users will be able to choose between a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option or one with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, the report adds. Additionally, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is said to come in three colour options of Blue, Black, and Bronze. To recall, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available in India with four colour options of Aurora Blue, Champagne Gold, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

Last week, a dedicated promotional website for the Redmi Note 10 series had confirmed the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset for gaming, Gorilla Glass protection on the front, IP52 rating for dust and water resistance, and hi-res audio output. The new teasers had further indicated that the smartphone series' would feature a light build and support a fast charging solution. An old report had also claimed that the Redmi Note 10 series would be "priced aggressively" in India considering that the Redmi Note 9 series did not perform well in terms of sale.

Recently, a report claimed that the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max would feature 108-megapixel primary camera, a 120Hz display, and Snapdragon 732G, under the hood.