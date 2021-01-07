Redmi Note 10 Pro May Come with Quad Rear Cameras and 5,050mAh Battery, Other Key Specs Leaked

Xiaomi's rumoured Redmi Note 10 Pro's key specifications has surfaced online, a day after the smartphone purportedly appeared on the US FCC certification website. According to details available on an unofficial Xiaomi UI Telegram group, the Redmi smartphone may come with quad rear cameras and a 5,050mAh battery. Additionally, it was tipped that the India variant of the smartphone would come without NFC support. The Chinese tech company will reportedly launch the Redmi Note 10 Pro with the model number M2101K6G.

The unofficial Xiaomi UI Telegram group claims that the smartphone would also carry the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, under the hood. Notably, the mobile chipset does not feature an integrated 5G modem that further tips that the Redmi Note 10 Pro may not have the said connectivity option. However, a notable Chinese tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station claimed that the Redmi device would have 5G support. Additionally, its quad rear camera will reportedly house a 64-megapixel primary camera along with an ultra-wide camera, a macro shooter, and a depth sensor. The Xiaomi UI Telegram group further notes that the Redmi phone is codenamed 'sweet' internally. Earlier this week, its FCC listing highlighted features such as dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth, and MIUI 12. The M2101K6G model number which is associated with the Redmi Note 10 Pro also appeared on other certification sites such as European Economic Commission, Singapore's IMDA, and Malaysia's MCMC.

Although the certification sites indicate its imminent launch, Xiaomi is yet to confirm the development of the smartphone. As the name suggests, the Note 10 Pro would succeed the Redmi Note 9 series that was launched in India early 2020.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has announced the launch of the Remi Note 9T smartphone on January 8. Ahead of the launch, its specifications and pricing details momentarily appeared on the Amazon Germany site. The phone is said to come in two storage options and starting price at EUR 229 (approx Rs 20,700). In terms of specifications, it appears to be a rebadged Redmi Note 9 5G that was launched in China in November 2020.