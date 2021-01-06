Redmi Note 10 Pro Spotted on Multiple Certification Sites, Tipped to Come with 5G and MIUI 12

Xiaomi is reportedly working on the successor of its highly popular Redmi Note 9 series. According to tipster Simranpal Singh, a Xiaomi phone with model number M2101K6G has been spotted on US FCC website, that is further said to be associated with Redmi Note 10 Pro. The FCC listing also highlights that the smartphone would come with dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth, and run on MIUI 12. Additionally, notable Chinese tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station shared another listing for the rumoured Redmi Note 10 Pro that contains both the moniker and model number as M2101K6G. The listing does not mention any specific features, though the tipster claims that the phone would have 5G support.

Meanwhile, another known tipster, Mukul Sharma claims that a Xiaomi phone's IMEI number for the same model has been approved in India, indicating the Redmi Note 10 Pro's arrival in the country as well. The M2101K6G model number also appeared on other certification sites such as European Economic Commission, Singapore's IMDA, and Malaysia's MCMC, according to a report by Gizmochina. All the listings bear the same model number, but notably, the moniker is not specified anywhere. Key specifications of the smartphone such as processor maker, connectivity options, camera details, and more remain unclear. Xiaomi is also yet to confirm the development of the rumoured Redmi 10 series, though the certification sites indicate the arrival of the phone in the next few months.

Can confirm that, this is the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G!https://t.co/TO76Hw1HkS — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) January 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has announced the launch of the Remi Note 9T smartphone on January 8. Ahead of the launch, its specifications and pricing details momentarily appeared on the Amazon Germany site. The phone is said to come in two storage options and starting price at EUR 229 (approx Rs 20,700). In terms of specifications, it appears to be a rebadged Redmi Note 9 5G that was launched in China in November 2020.