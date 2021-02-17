Redmi Note 10 Series Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon Chipset, Punch-Hole Display Ahead of March 4 Launch

Xiaomi has revealed that the upcoming Redmi Note 10 series will pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset for gaming and come with Gorilla Glass protection on the front. Through a dedicated microsite, the company has further announced that the successor of the Redmi Note 9 series will have the IP52 rating for dust and water resistance and provide hi-res audio output. The promotional poster also highlights the centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. As per old reports, the Redmi Note 10 series will include the regular Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 smartphones.

The upcoming Redmi smartphones series will launch on March 4 globally, the Chinese smartphone maker announced earlier this week. The new teasers further indicate the smartphone series' to feature a light build and support fast charging solution. It also suggests that either Redmi Note 10 or both the regular and pro models will support better touch sampling rate. Xiaomi had previously teased that the latest series will offer the "smoothest" performance, without sharing specific details. Notably, a report had suggested that the Redmi Note 10 series would be "priced aggressively" in India considering that the Redmi Note 9 series did not perform well in terms of sale.

Both Redmi Note 10 Pro and the vanilla Redmi Note 10 have reportedly appeared on several certification websites over the last few weeks - tipping their key specs. The Redmi Note 10 is tipped to come with a 120Hz LCD display and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset. The smartphone may also feature a 64MP quad-camera system and a 5,050mAh battery with fast charging support. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is said to come in three - 6GB+ 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB configurations. Moreover, Xiaomi will also launch two new audio products in India on February 22. The company is expected to unveil a new wireless speaker and earphones.