Redmi Note 10 Series Crosses Rs 3,000 Crores in Sales in India Since Launch, Xiaomi Says

Redmi has announced that its Redmi Note 10 series that includes the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10S, and regular Redmi Note 10, has sold over two million units worth over Rs 3,000 crore since launching in India. The Redmi Note 10S launched in India with MediaTek Helio G95 in early May, while the other three devices debuted in the country with Qualcomm chipsets back in March 2021. The company has not shared exact details on sold units for individual models, and the data comes from Xiaomi Data centre. The Redmi Note 10 series saw a significant design change after reports suggested that the erstwhile Redmi Note 9 did not do well in India and worldwide. The Redmi Note 8 was a highly successful product that saw a refresh last month.

Speaking over the development, Sneha Tainwala, Business Head at Redmi India said that the Note series have set “high standards" in the mid-budget segment since its launch in India. “We are overwhelmed and grateful to our Mi fans for this huge response and support," she added in a press note. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 10 price in India starts at Rs 12,499, and the Pro and Pro Max models carry a starting price tag of Rs 15,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively. The latest Redmi Note 10S costs Rs 14,999.

#MiFans, We love you 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ ♥️We’re overjoyed to share that we have shipped ₹3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣Cr+ worth of revolutionary #RedmiNote10 Series since launch. Thank you for your continuous love & support! 😍#NoMiWithoutYou pic.twitter.com/E19fs8LE6Q — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) June 10, 2021

The vanilla model features a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display and octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC. It carries a quad rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The Redmi Note 10 Pro, on the other hand, sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, and a quad rear camera setup that comes with a 64-megapixel primary shooter. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max shares the same list of specifications that come with the Redmi Note 10 Pro, though it includes a 108-megapixel primary camera. Both models carry a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Lastly, the Redmi Note 10S sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display and a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC under the hood. Other notable features include 64-megapixel primary camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

