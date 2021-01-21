Redmi Note 10 Series May Launch in India Next Month, Xiaomi Mi 11's India-Specific Details Leaked

Xiaomi has been rumoured to be working on the successor of the Redmi Note 9 series for quite some time. The next-gen smartphone series reportedly includes the vanilla Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro, though there's no information about a Pro Max variant yet. A new report now claims that the two smartphones may launch in India as early as next month. The exact launch date remains unclear at the moment, though the two models are said to be "priced aggressively" over the Redmi Note 9 series.

The latest development was shared by 91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal. The report adds that Redmi Note 10 series will be "priced aggressively" in India considering that the Redmi Note 9 series did not perform as well as expected in terms of sale. Interestingly, Xiaomi had said that its Redmi Note 8 smartphone series was the second best selling smartphone series globally between January 1 to June 30, 2020. The exact pricing details remain unclear; however, to recall, the Redmi Note 9 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the vanilla model that arrived months later, was launched at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB model.

Both Redmi Note 10 Pro and the vanilla Redmi Note 10 have also purportedly appeared on several certification websites over the last few weeks - tipping their key specs.

Apart from this, the tipster claims that Xiaomi might launch the flagship Mi 11 alongside a rumoured Mi 11 Lite variant in India, without specifying the launch date. It was also added that the Mi 11 would come in Gray and Blue colour options and two storage models of 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. On the other hand, the Mi 11 Lite India variants will reportedly be 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB. The handset is said to come in Pink, Black, and Blue hues. At the moment, Xiaomi is yet to officially confirm both India-specific Redmi Note 10-series and Mi 11-series developments.