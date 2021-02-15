Redmi Note 10 Series May Launch on March 10, Leaked Amazon Listing Hints: What We Know

Xiaomi recently announced that the Redmi Note 10 series will launch in India next month. Now, it is being reported that the smartphone series will launch on March 10. Xiaomi had last week confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 series will arrive in India in early march. "A new decade, a new quantum jump in innovation!," Xiaomi had said while making the launch announcement. The Redmi Note 10 series will succeed the Redmi Note 9 series that was launched in the country in March itself last year.

The latest update comes from a leaked Amazon listing, which hinted at the Redmi Note 10 series coming on March 10. The Amazon listing, first spotted by GizmoChina, also revealed that the Redmi Note 10 series will consist of the Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 5G, and the Redmi Note 10 4G variants. Xiaomi has not announced the official launch date, but says that the smartphone series will launch in early March. The listing does not reveal any further details about the Redmi Note 10 series smartphones.

Previously, a report had suggested that the Redmi Note 10 series would be "priced aggressively" in India considering that the Redmi Note 9 series did not perform well in terms of sale. Interestingly, Xiaomi announced earlier this month that Redmi Note series smartphones shipped more than 20 crore units globally, ever since its debut in 2014. The company had also stated that the Redmi Note 8 was the second-best-selling smartphone series globally between January 1 to June 30.

Coming back to the Redmi Note 10, the vanilla model had purportedly appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website in January 2021. Both Redmi Note 10 Pro and the vanilla Redmi Note 10 have also purportedly appeared on several certification websites over the last few weeks, tipping their key specs. The Redmi Note 10 is tipped to come with a 120Hz LCD display and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset. The smartphone may also feature a 64MP quad-camera system and a 5,050mAh battery with fast charging support. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is said to come in three - 6GB+ 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB configurations.