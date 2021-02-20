Redmi Note 10 Series Variants, Specifications & Colour Options Leaked Ahead of March 4 Launch

Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 10 series on March 4. Ahead of the launch, a leak has shed light on the possible variants, their specifications, and colour options. The Redmi Note 10 series is expected to include three smartphones - the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, same as last year's Redmi Note 9 series. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is said to be the top-spec variant in the series and is rumoured to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G chipset, according to the recent leak.

The recent leak comes from a tipster who goes by the name Xiaomiui on Twitter. According to the details shared by the Tipster, the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be available in the same colour options - Glacier Blue, Gradient Bronze, Vintage Bronze, Onyx Gray, and Dark Night. The vanilla Redmi Note 10, on the other hand will also come in five colour options - Pebble White, Lake Green, Aqua Green, Frost White, and Shadow Black. Further, the leaked image says that the Redmi Note 10 vanilla will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 paired with two RAM options - 4GB and 6GB, alongside up to 128GB of internal storage. The tipster also claimed that there will be a quad rear camera, which will include a 48-megapixel primary shooter.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro, on the other hand, is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, paired with two RAM options - 6GB and 8GB and up to 128GB storage. Further, the Redmi Note 10 Pro may come with a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, according to the leak. The Redmi Note 10 Pro is also tipped to come with a 120Hz IPS display. Further, it may be backed by a 5,050mAh battery.

The top-spec Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G chipset paired with two RAM options - 6GB and 8GB RAM, along with 128GB internal storage. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has also been tipped to come with a 120Hz display and a 5,050mAh battery, same as the Redmi Note 10 Pro. The camera on the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be the best among the lot, with a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

As detailed as it may be, this leak is to be taken with a pinch of salt as there is no confirmation from Redmi about the said specifications. The details, however, are in line with several rumours and reports around the latest version of Xiaomi's popular Redmi Note series.

The Redmi Note 10 series launch was announced earlier this week. The smartphone will be launched globally on March 4 and will be sold via Amazon in India.