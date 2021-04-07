Redmi Note 10's 6GB RAM Option Goes on Open Sale in India: Price, Specifications and Best Deals

The Redmi Note 10 is available for open sale, meaning customers in India can purchase the smartphone at any time of the day via Amazon or Xiaomi online and offline channels. Until now, the smartphone was sold in the country through multiple flash sales where the only limited stock was delivered. At the moment, only the 6GB RAM option is up for open sale while the 4GB model will be available via flash sales. The Redmi Note 10 debuted in the country alongside Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max on March 4, and its first sale took place on March 16. The Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is yet to share open sale-related details for the other two Pro variants. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is available at Rs 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage option and the base 4GB + 64GB model costs Rs 11,999. It is available in Aqua Green, Frost White, and Shadow Black colour options. Amazon India is offering sale deals like no-cost EMI payment mode and exchange offer worth up to Rs 13,000.

In terms of specifications, the vanilla Redmi Note 10 sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD Super AMOLED display with 1100 nits peak brightness and 180 touch sampling rate. It carries an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC paired with Adreno 612 GPU, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. The vanilla model ships with Android 11-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-box and will receive MIUI 12.5 software in the near future via an OTA update.

The Redmi Note 10 carries a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there’s a 13-megapixel camera inside the hole-punch cutout for selfies and video calling. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor with support for the double-tap gesture to activate Google Assistant. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Xiaomi claims that the phone attains a full 100 percent battery in 74 minutes with the bundled 33W charger.

