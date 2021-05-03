Redmi Note 10S Confirmed to Launch in India on May 13: Expected Specifications, Price

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has confirmed the launch of the Redmi Note 10S in India on May 13. The company will host a virtual event (similar to most of its launch events since last year) owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Redmi Note 10S debuted globally in February this year as a part of the Redmi Note 10 series. In India, Redmi already sells the regular Redmi Note 10 alongside Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max. Fans can watch the Note 10S launch event at 12pm (noon) via the Mi India website and Xiaomi/ Redmi social media channels.

If the India-specific variant is similar to the Redmi Note 10S global model, we can expect the smartphone to sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED hole-punch display with MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, under the hood. The India variant of the device may also pack a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor at the back. The global variant of the Redmi Note 10S comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It also supports AI Face Unlock alongside a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Mi Fans, get ready for the most #Savage #RedmiNote of ’em all.Savage #Performance meets Stunning #Camera with all-new #RedmiNote10S. ⚡ Join us as we unveil this BEAST at a special #LaunchFromHome event on 13th May! 🏡 RT & get notified: https://t.co/TnHWHCOAYN I ❤️ #Redmi pic.twitter.com/FfADJkHA5H — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 3, 2021

Currently, the Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and Note 10 Pro Max are available in India at a starting price of Rs 12,499, Rs 15,999, and Rs 18,999, respectively. The upcoming Redmi Note 10S can be expected to be priced in this range in India. Notably, the Max version comes with a 108-megapixel primary camera. Xiaomi is also hosting a Mi Super sale on its website that will last until May 7. The sale event brings temporary price cuts on several Mi and Redmi devices such as smartphones, TVs, fitness bands, and power bank.

