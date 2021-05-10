Redmi Note 10S Design and Specifications Revealed Ahead of May 13 Launch in India

The Redmi Note 10S will debut in India on May 13, and ahead of its official launch, the Xiaomi sub-brand has revealed its official design and limited specifications. The details appeared on the phone’s dedicated micro-site on Amazon that highlights the quad-camera system at the back. Similarly, the front panel carries an sAMOLED panel and a hole-punch cutout for the single selfie camera. We can also notice the speaker grille at the top, through the available promotional images. The upcoming Redmi Note 10S will also feature the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and the same “Evol" design from the existing Redmi Note 10 smartphones. Currently, Xiaomi sells the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max in India at starting price of Rs 12,499, Rs 15,999, and Rs 18,999, respectively.

The current features are in line with the global variant of the Redmi Note 10S that debuted in February 2021. It indicates that the India-specific and global variants will see the same design and specifications. To recall, the Redmi Note 10S global model features a Full-HD+ sAMOLED hole-punch display. The quad rear camera system packs a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor at the back. The global variant of the Redmi Note 10S also comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It also supports AI Face Unlock alongside a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The upcoming Redmi Note 10S can be expected to be priced under Rs 20,000. Aside from Amazon, the phone would retail via official Xiaomi channels. Fans can watch the Note 10S launch event at 12pm (noon) via the Mi India website and Xiaomi/ Redmi social media channels. The company will host a virtual event (similar to most of its launch events since last year) owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

