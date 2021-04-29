Redmi Note 10's Price in India Hiked by Rs 500, Now Available at Rs 12,499 Onwards

Xiaomi has revised the pricing of the vanilla Redmi Note 10 in India. The smartphone was launched alongside the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max earlier in March and comes with a quad rear camera setup, along with a 5,000mAh battery and more. Both of its storage models are getting Rs 500 increase, and the pricing is reflecting on Amazon India and the Mi website. Users in Delhi and Mumbai must note that the delivery of the smartphone may vary depending upon the government’s COVID-19 restrictions. Buyers in other parts of the country may also receive the package late due to coronavirus protocols.

As per the new pricing, Redmi Note 10‘s base 4GB + 64GB storage model is retailing at Rs 12,499 instead of Rs 11,999, while, the 6GB + 128GB storage variant is available at 14,499 instead of Rs 13,999. Both variants are available in Aqua Green, Frost White, and Shadow Black colour options. Notably, Amazon is offering deals such as exchange offer and Rs 100 with Amazon Pay Later. The Mi website has deals like Rs 400 off with MobiKwik.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 10 comes with Android 11-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-box and features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with up to 1,100 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, it packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable to up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. Its quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the Redmi Note 10 comes with a 13-megapixel selfie shooter for selfies and video calls.

For connectivity, the smartphone includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi Note 10 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

