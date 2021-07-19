Redmi Note 10S to Get a New Starlight Purple Colour Option, Xiaomi Reveals

Xiaomi is teasing a new colour variant of the Redmi Note 10S that debuted globally earlier this year and launched in India in May. The new Starlight Purple option features the same ‘evol’ design that is common across Redmi Note 10 series but in a purple finish with a gradient effect inspired by space. The latest development was teased by Xiaomi Global in a tweet and details specific to India remain unclear. Currently, the Redmi Note 10S is available in India in Deep Blue Sea, Frost White, and Shadow Black colour options. Its price in the country starts at Rs 14,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB model and the top 6GB + 128GB option costs Rs 15,999.

Overall, it is expected that the Starlight Purple variant’s specifications will be the same as the existing Redmi Note 10S. It sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED hole-punch display with MediaTek Helio G95 chipset under the hood. The phone supports dual-SIM cards and runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box. The quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there’s a 13-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. Notably, the primary rear camera can shoot 4K (Ultra-HD) videos at 30ps, while the front camera is capable of recording Full-HD videos at 30fps. The camera app on Redmi Note 10S comes bundled with AI portrait mode with bokeh and depth control, macro video mode, pro-time-lapse video, slow-motion, and more. It also packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. For security, the phone supports AI Face Unlock alongside a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Other notable features of the Redmi Note 10S include 4G, Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, dual speakers, and an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi India will refresh the Redmi Note 10 series with Redmi Note 10T 5G - its first 5G phone in the Note series. The launch event will take place on July 20.

