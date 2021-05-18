Redmi Note 10S To Go on Sale Today: All Prices, Offers, Specifications & Other Details

Xiaomi last week launched the Redmi Note 10S in India as the latest addition to the Redmi Note 10 series. The Redmi Note 10S will go on sale for the first time today at 12PM (noon) IST on Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other retailers. The Redmi Note 10S is priced at Rs 14,999 onwards for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Xiaomi is also offering a 10 percent instant discount with SBI credit card transactions for customers purchasing the Redmi Note 10S on Mi.com. The smartphone has been launched in India in three colour options - Deep Sea, Frost White, and Shadow Black.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 10S comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1,100 nits of peak brightness and runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 on top. The Xiaomi smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset paired with Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. There is up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM on board, alongside 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. There is a 5,000mAh battery on board that supports 33W fast charging. The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Up front, the Redmi Note 10S comes with a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi Note 10S comes with 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, IR Blaster, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB type-C port.

