Redmi Note 10S With 64-Megapixel Camera Teased to Launch in India Soon, Here's What We Know

The Redmi Note 10S that debuted globally in February is seemingly coming to India soon. Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is teasing the launch of a new smartphone that runs on MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box and features a 64-megapixel primary camera. A post on Redmi’s Twitter account also highlights features such as super display, hi-res audio, and fast charging capability. The device will come in Blue, Dark Grey, and White colour options, same as the existing colour variants of the Redmi Note 10S, which is Onyx Gray, Pebble White, Ocean Blue. At the moment, the exact launch details of the smartphone remain unclear, though we can expect its arrival this month. More information from Redmi is expected soon.

If the speculation of the upcoming Redmi phone being Redmi Note 10S is accurate, we expect the smartphone to sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED hole-punch display with MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, under the hood. The India variant of the device may also pack a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor at the back. The global variant of the Redmi Note 10S comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It also supports AI Face Unlock alongside a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Brace yourselves folks, there’s going to be a new player in town!We’re dropping hints but are you #savage enough to spot ’em! 😉 Ready, set, go! Don’t forget to RT if you think you got them all right. 🎮 pic.twitter.com/1loAhwpdax — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) April 30, 2021

Currently, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi sells Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and Note 10 Pro Max in India at a starting price of Rs 12,499, Rs 15,999, and Rs 18,999, respectively. Notably, the Max version comes with a 108-megapixel primary camera. Xiaomi is also hosting a Mi Super sale on its website that starts today till May 7. The sale event brings temporary price cuts on several Mi and Redmi devices such as smartphones, TVs, fitness bands, and power bank.

