Redmi Note 10S With Quad Rear Cameras, Redmi Watch Launched in India: Price, Specs and More

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has refreshed its Note 10 series with the new Redmi Note 10S. The device first debuted globally in February alongside the regular Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The new smartphone comes with a MediaTek processor and carries quad cameras at the back. It features the same “evol" design, used in the other Redmi Note 10 phones. Notably, Redmi has also launched its first smartwatch Redmi Watch alongside the smartphone in India. It sits with the existing Mi Watch that costs Rs 9,999 in the country. However, the new smartwatch is relatively cheaper and will compete directly against the Realme Watch.

Starting with the Redmi Note 10S, the new smartphone from the Xiaomi sub-brand sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED hole-punch display with MediaTek Helio G95 chipset under the hood. It supports dual-SIM cards and runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box. Its quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there’s a 13-megapixel shooter for selfie and video calling. Notably, the primary rear camera can shoot 4K (Ultra-HD) videos at 30ps, while the front camera is capable of recording Full-HD videos at 30fps. The camera app on Redmi Note 10S comes bundled with AI portrait mode with bokeh and depth control, macro video mode, pro-time-lapse video, slow-motion, and more. It also packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. For security, the phone supports It also AI Face Unlock alongside a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Other notable features of the Redmi Note 10S include 4G, Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, dual speakers, and an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance. The package comes bundled with a power adapter. The Redmi Note 10S will be available across Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home and Mi Studio stores from May 18 at Rs 14,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB storage variant. Its 6GB + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs 15,999.

On the other hand, the Redmi Watch features a 1.4-inch touch display and a single button on the side for managing some of the navigational aspects. The smartwatch’s case comes in Ivory, Black, Blue colour finish and other notable features include a heart rate monitor, NFC, Bluetooth v5.0, and waterproofing up to 50 meters in depth. The device can be managed by the Xiaomi Mi Fit and it carries a 230mAh battery that can last up to 10 days on a single charge. The smartwatch comes bundled with a POGO pin charger that charges 100 percent in less than 2 hours. The Redmi Watch weighs around 35 grams, which is lighter than the Mi Watch Revolve that weighs 40 grams. It will be available for Rs 3,999 starting May 25, across Xiaomi channels and Flipkart.

