Redmi Note 10T 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on July 20: What to Expect

The Redmi Note 10T 5G is finally confirmed to launch in India on July 20. The company has been teasing the arrival of the phone for weeks; however, its moniker and launch date were both unclear all this while. The upcoming Redmi phone will sit alongside the Redmi Note 10, the Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max in India that debuted back in March. Notably, Redmi Note 10T 5G recently launched in Russia as a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G, which Xiaomi unveiled for the global market in March. The latter is already available in India as Poco M3 Pro 5G, though it features a slightly different design. It now appears that Xiaomi also wants to have a 5G phone under its popular Note series in India; therefore, it is bringing Redmi Note 10T.

The image of the Redmi Note 10T on the Xiaomi-set up microsite highlights triple rear cameras and a hole-punch display - similar to the Redmi Note 10 5G. Although the sale date remains unclear, it could likely be available to purchase in India around July 26 - during upcoming Amazon Prime Day sales that is said to have exclusive launches from Xiaomi.

To recall, the Redmi Note 10T that is available in Russia features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a punch-hole cutout at the top-centre for the single selfie camera. Under the hood, it packs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC that is designed to bring 5G connectivity to budget smartphones. The smartphone has a triple rear camera system that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. Other notable features on the Redmi Note 10T include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It carries a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone is available in 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, and 6GB+128GB configurations in Russia and its price starts at RUB 19,990, which is roughly Rs 20,300.

