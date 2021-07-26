Redmi Note 10T 5G Goes On Sale in India Today: All Prices, Offers & Specifications

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10T smartphone that was launched last week will so on sale in India for the first time today. The smartphone, which came as a rebranded version of the Poco M3 Pro 5G for India, comes with a 90Hz display, triple rear cameras. The Redmi Note 10T 5G is priced in India at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone has been launched in Chromium White, Graphite Black, Metallic Blue, and Mint Green colour options. The smartphone will be available on Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home Storage, and other offline retailers.

The Redmi Note 10T 5G comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the Redmi Note 10T 5G comes with an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. The camera app comes bundled with modes such as slow-mo, macro-zoom, colour focus mode, pro colour mode, and night mode. Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 10T 5G include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, a USB Type-C port, an Infrared (IR) blaster, 5G, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

