The Redmi Note 10T 5G has finally debuted in India as the Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi’s first 5G phone. The new smartphone joins the Note 10 series that currently includes the vanilla Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max. Xiaomi also sells a Redmi Note 10S in the country in two storage variants. The new Redmi Note 10T 5G features the same ‘evol’ design that is standard across its Note 10 siblings. Notably, the new phone comes weeks after the debut of the Redmi Note 10T 5G in Russia, which is a rebranded version of Redmi Note 10 5G, first launched in March this year. Notable features of the new Redmi phone includes Dimensity 700 chipset, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 10T 5G sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with Full-HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a punch-hole cutout at the top-centre for the single selfie camera. Under the hood, it packs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC that is designed to bring 5G connectivity to budget smartphones. The same chipset features in Realme 8 5G, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Vivo Y52 5G, and more. The Redmi Note 10T 5G also supports dual-SIM cards and comes with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Its triple rear camera system includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. The camera app comes bundled with modes such as slow-mo, macro-zoom, colour focus mode, pro colour mode, and night mode.

Other notable features on the Redmi Note 10T 5G include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It carries a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric security. Its price in India starts at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB variant and the top 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option costs Rs 15,999. Its first sale will take place on July 26 via Amazon and official Mi channels.

