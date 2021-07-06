Redmi Note 10T Teased to Launch in India Soon, Amazon Availability Revealed

Xiaomi has announced the launch of a new Redmi phone that is believed to be the Redmi Note 10T. The company has also set up a dedicated micro-site on Amazon (confirming its availability), though the web page does not highlight any concrete details. In fact, the website also does not highlight the moniker of the smartphone; however, its promotional poster’s image link mentions Redmi Note 10T. Notably, a promotional video on the site teases ‘T’ in the clip, further giving weightage to the speculation. The Redmi Note 10T debuted in Russia last month as a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G that launched globally in March. Poco, which is associated with Xiaomi, introduced Redmi Note 10 5G as Poco M3 Pro 5G in India. It appears that Xiaomi also wants to have a 5G phone under its popular Note series, therefore, it is bringing Redmi Note 10T.

To recall, the Redmi Note 10T that is available in Russia features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a punch-hole cutout at the top-centre for the single selfie camera. Under the hood, it packs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC that is designed to bring 5G connectivity to budget smartphones. The smartphone has a triple rear camera system that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. Other notable features on the Redmi Note 10T include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It carries a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone is available in 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, and 6GB+128GB configurations in Russia and its price starts at RUB 19,990, which is roughly Rs 20,300.

It will be interesting to see whether Xiaomi will make changes to the phone before it hits the Indian market. Prior to that, the company is yet to share official details over the smartphone’s moniker. The Chinese tech company is also planning to launch Redmi 10 series in India.

