Xiaomi has again teased the launch of the Redmi Note 10T in India through a new poster. Though neither the phone’s poster nor microsite clearly highlights the moniker, previously we spotted the name Redmi Note 10T in one of the posters’ URL. Whereas, the latest promotional image showcases the design of the upcoming device that indeed resembles the Redmi Note 10T, which debuted in Russia last month. Interestingly, the Note 10T is a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G that Xiaomi released in March for the global. The latter is already available in India as Poco M3 Pro 5G. It appears that Xiaomi also wants to have a 5G phone under its popular Note series in India; therefore, it is bringing Redmi Note 10T.

The image of the Redmi Note 10T on the Xiaomi set up microsite highlights triple rear cameras and a hole-punch display. The post also reads “impact in T-X days," an obvious nod to the ’10T’ moniker. The exact launch date remains unknown, though Amazon earlier this week said that Xiaomi would launch new products during its Prime Days sale between July 26 and 27. We can expect the phone to either launch or go on sale around that time.

Time to sit back and sip on your favourite cuppa ☕ cause we’re coming up with our first ever #FastAndFuturistic smartphone! 🔥Brace yourselves cause #Redmi‘s gonna take you to speeds you’ve never been before. ☄️ Impact in T-X days!Get notified: https://t.co/URaeJH2NoM pic.twitter.com/mNB8nPjaH4 — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) July 8, 2021

To recall, the Redmi Note 10T that is available in Russia features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a punch-hole cutout at the top-centre for the single selfie camera. Under the hood, it packs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC that is designed to bring 5G connectivity to budget smartphones. The smartphone has a triple rear camera system that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. Other notable features on the Redmi Note 10T include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It carries a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone is available in 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, and 6GB+128GB configurations in Russia and its price starts at RUB 19,990, which is roughly Rs 20,300.

