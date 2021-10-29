Redmi has launched its latest Redmi Note 11 series that includes the Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+. The Redmi Note 11 series has been launched in China for now and there is no word if or when the smartphones will be launched globally or in India. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 11 5G is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs 14,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs 16,400), and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs 17,500).

The Redmi Note 11 Pro is priced at CNY 1,599 onwards (roughly Rs 18,700) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs 24,600). The Redmi Note 11 Pro+, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 1,899 onwards for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant, CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs 24,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs 27,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 11 5G comes with a 6.6-inch full HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. There is a dual rear camera that has a 50-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes wih a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a triple rear camera that includes a 108-megapixel primary shooter. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ also comes as the same specifications, just the battery on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is a 4,500mAh unit that supports 120W fast charging. The Redmi Note 11 Pro has a bigger battery with a 5,000mAh unit, but the charging is slower at 67W.

