Redmi Note 11, Note 11S And Note 11 Pro Smartphones Launched: Price, Specs And More

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has announced its latest Redmi Note 11 series that includes the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, and the Redmi Note 11S. The latest range of Redmi Note smartphones comes as a budget offering from the Chinese manufacturer and has been a rather popular series in India in the past. The Redmi Note 11 smartphones come with a flat-edged design and a mix of Qualcomm and MediaTek processors. The smartphones have been launched in the global markets as of now, and are expected to arrive in India in the coming weeks.

Redmi Note 11 Series Price and Availability

In terms of pricing, the Redmi Note 11 is the cheapest of the lot and starts at a price of $179 (roughly Rs 13,500) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at $199 (roughly Rs 15,000), while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at $229 (roughly Rs 17,200). The Redmi Note 11S, set to launch in India on February 9 is priced at $249 (roughly Rs 18,700) onwars for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at $279 (roughly Rs 20,100) and the top-spec 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at $299 (roughly Rs 22,500).

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G is priced at $299 (roughly Rs 22,500) onwards for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, $329 (roughly Rs 24,700) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and $349 (roughly Rs 26,200) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, on the other hand is priced at $329 (roughly Rs 24,700) onwards for the base variant, $349 (roughly Rs 26,200) for the mid variant, and $379 (roughly Rs 28,500) for the top-spec variant.

Redmi Note 11 Series Specifications

The vanilla Redmi Note 11 comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera with a 50-megapixel primary shooter. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 11S comes with the same 6.43-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smarpthone comes with a quad rear camera that includes a 108-megapixel primary shooter. It has the same 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging as the vanilla Redmi Note 11.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is the top-end variant. It has been launched with a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone also comes with a 5,000mAh battery but supports 67W fast charging. The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G also comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G comes with the same 6.67-inch 120Hz display as its 5G counterpart but it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone also has the same 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging, and comes with the same camera setup as the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.

