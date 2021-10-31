Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro Plus May Launch in India Under Xiaomi Branding

Xiaomi is reportedly planning to launch the Redmi Note 11 series in India soon. According to a tipster, the new smartphone series that includes two Pro models - Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ would debut in India as Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, respectively. There’s no information regarding the vanilla Redmi Note 11 5G yet. All three phones that launched in China last week would not be rebranded for the global markets, the tipster adds. It appears the specifications of the China variants and the India-specific models will be the same. The Redmi Note 11 series is powered by MediaTek chipsets.

We still do not have an exact launch date yet, and Xiaomi is yet to confirm these developments. Other leaks suggest the Redmi Note 11 5G may launch as Poco M4 Pro 5G globally next month. Nonetheless, the launch of new Redmi or Xiaomi phones in India is likely on the table as the company enjoys massive popularity in the country. In the last quarter, Xiaomi dominated the Indian smartphone in terms of shipments, overtaking Samsung.

Renaming the new Redmi Note 11 phones under the Xiaomi branding is also a more sensible move for the Indian market, as the Redmi Note series has been traditionally designed for budget-oriented audiences. The Redmi Note 11 Pro is priced at CNY 1,599 onwards (roughly Rs 18,700) in China for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+, on the other hand, carries a starting price tag of CNY 1,899 (approx Rs 22,200) for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary shooter. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ also features more or less the same specifications. However, it has a 4,500mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. The Redmi Note 11 Pro has a bigger 5,000mAh battery but with comparatively slower fast charging rated at 67W.

