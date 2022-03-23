Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus Now On Sale in India: Price, Offers And Specs

Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, the latest mid range offerings from the Xiaomi sub-brand is now on sale in India. The smartphones were launched earlier this month with a 120Hz display and 67W fast charging. The Redmi Note 11 Pro is priced in India at Rs 17,999 onwards and comes with a MediaTek processor, while the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is priced at Rs 19,999 onwards and comes with a Qualcomm processor. The Redmi Note 11 Pro is a 4G device while the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus comes with support for 5G.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus Price in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro prices in India start from Rs 17,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB RAM model of this phone comes for Rs 19,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home Store, and other offline retailers.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus has been priced at Rs 19,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB model, while the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options come for Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively.

Buyers can also avail a flat Rs 1,000 discount with HDFC Bank and SBI cards and EMI transactions. Further, there is an additional Rs 2,000 Discount and up to Rs 15,500 off with Mi exchange.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Specifications

The Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch 120Hz display with support for Full HD+ resolution. The screen also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, which offers 1200 nits of peak brightness and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The Redmi Note 11 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 processor, with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. The storage option is limited to 128GB. It has a 5000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

There is a quad rear camera setup on the Redmi Note 11 Pro that includes a 108-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus Specifications

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ comes with the same display as the Redmi Note 11 Pro. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone also comes with the same battery and charging specifications as the Redmi Note 11 Pro.

There is a triple rear camera setup on the Redmi Note 11 Pro that includes a 108-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

