Redmi Note 11 Series Price Slashed In India: Here’s What You Pay Now

Redmi Note 11 series has got a price cut in India, and the lineup includes the Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 11S models that are available in the country. The price cut ranges from Rs 500 to R 1,500 depending on the current price of the model. Redmi launched both these phones earlier this year, and usually, these price revisions happen when a new model is about to launch.

Xiaomi does have the new Redmi Note 12 series in its kitty, so it is possible that Xiaomi is clearing up the deck for the Redmi Note 12 launch with this price change of the older models in India.

Redmi Note 11 And Redmi Note 11S New Price In India

Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 11S have three models each, with up to 6GB and 8GB RAM, respectively. Here are the new prices of these Redmi Note 11 models in India:

Redmi Note 11 4GB + 64GB = Rs 12,999 (old price = Rs 13,499)

Redmi Note 11 6GB + 64GB = Rs 13,499 (old price = Rs 13,999)

Redmi Note 11 6GB + 128GB = Rs 14,499 (old price = Rs 14,999)

Redmi Note 11S 6GB + 64GB = Rs 15,999 (old price = Rs 16,499)

Redmi Note 11S 6GB + 128GB = Rs 15,999 (old price = Rs 17,499)

Redmi Note 11S 8GB + 128GB = Rs 16,999 (old price = Rs 18,499)

Redmi Note 11 Series Features

Both the Redmi Note 11 phones have a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate screen. Redmi’s EVOL design has been a success for the premium quotient in the budget segment, and the decent build quality. Redmi Note 11 is powered by Snapdragon 680 chipset, while the Note 11S uses the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. You have them with 6GB and 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

However, cameras do see a change between the Note 11 and the Note 11S, where you have a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 108-megapixel camera, respectively. And finally, you have a 5000mAh battery that charges at 33W via the bundled charger.

