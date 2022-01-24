Redmi Note 11S Will Officially Launch in India on This Date

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has finally announced the official launch date of the Redmi Note 11S. The phone will debut in India on February 9. The company has also set up a dedicated microsite that highlights a quad rear camera system seemingly featuring a 108-megapixel sensor. In March last year, Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, which also carries a 108-megapixel primary camera. Interested fans can select the ‘notify me’ option on the website to get the latest official updates related to the smartphone.

ALSO READ: Redmi Note 11S Phone Teased to Launch in India Soon

As expected, Xiaomi will reveal one key specification of the smartphone till the day of the launch. The Redmi Note 11S has been part of the leaks for a while but details remain contradictory.

We can expect the phone to come with upgrades over the Redmi Note 10S. That means the new Redmi Note 11S could feature an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 chipset and at least a 6.43-inch screen with Full-HD+ resolution. It may also carry at least 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and a 5,000mAh battery. We can expect faster charging tech support as well.

Meanwhile, Moneycontrol spoke to Redmi Business Lead Sneha Tainwala about the upcoming Redmi Note 11S. Citing an IDC India Monthly Smartphone Tracker November 2021 report, the executive said that Xiaomi has managed to sell over 65 million units of Redmi Note smartphones since its debut a few years ago. The company also claims that the existing Redmi Note 11T 5G aims to “disrupt the status quo in ‘Technology'". The Redmi Note 11S will deliver “superior technology", the senior executive adds.

Tainwala further told the publications, “With the newest addition to the Redmi Note series, we want to build the series’ unique strengths in best-in-class camera capabilities and smooth display. We are confident that the upcoming Redmi 11 Series will be a hit with consumers thanks to its upgraded next-generation technology." A leak suggests that the Redmi Note 11S would feature a 90Hz display instead of a 60Hz display on the Redmi Note 10S.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.