Redmi Note 11T 5G Tipped to Launch in India on November 30

The Redmi Note 11 that debuted in China will reportedly launch in India on November 30. Earlier it was reported that the phone would debut in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G and mark the entry of the Redmi 11 series in the countries. On the other hand, a separate rumour had tipped that Xiaomi would launch Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus under Xiaomi branding. The two phones will reportedly debut as Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, respectively, in India.

As the name suggests, the Note 11T 5G will succeed the Redmi Note 10T 5G that launched earlier this year in India. In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 11T 5G is expected to be the same as China-specific Redmi Note 11. The Redmi Note 11 5G comes with a 6.6-inch full HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. There is a dual rear camera that has a 50-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The Redmi Note 11 5G is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs 14,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs 16,400), and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs 17,500).

The Redmi Note 11T 5G will likely be priced around Rs 15,000 in India as the company’s Note series has been traditionally reserved for budget-oriented customers. It may likely get Matte Black, Stardust White, and Aquamarine Blue. The latest development comes from 91Mobiles and tipster Ishan Agarwal.

