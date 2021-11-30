Redmi Note 11T 5G With 50MP Dual Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specs And More

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has launched its first smartphone from the Note 11 series - the Redmi Note 11T 5G in India. As the name suggests, the smartphone supports 5G connectivity and succeeds the Redmi Note 10T 5G that debuted in the country earlier this year. In terms of design, both Redmi Note 10T 5G and Redmi Note 11T 5G look similar with a black-coloured rear camera module and hole-punch display. But the new phone is thicker than its predecessor by roughly 1mm and is 5 grams heavier. Other key features include up to 8GB of RAM, a 90Hz display, an upgraded 6nm-based MediaTek chipset, and a faster charging solution.

Starting with the design, the Redmi Note 11T 5G sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. Customers can choose between Aquamarine Blue, Stardust White, and Matte Black colours. Under the hood, we get the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC that comes equipped with an ARM Mali-G57 GPU. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage that is expandable up to 3TB (only for the 8GB RAM option) with a microSD card. Additionally, we get RAM Booster technology that utilises idle ROM to offer up to 3GB of additional RAM for “lag-free operations during heavy multitasking." In terms of optics, we get a 50-megapixel primary camera at the back with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera that supports 119 degrees of field of view. At the front, we get a 16-megapixel camera for selfie and video calling. The camera app comes bundled with modes like Kaleidoscope, slow-motion, time-lapse video, night mode and more.

Other features include a 5,000mAh battery that now supports 33W fast charging, and users also get a 33W charger in the box. Xiaomi claims the smartphone will fully charge in an hour. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and 3.5mm headphones jack. The phone runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Lastly, the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be available in three variants - 6GB + 64GB (expandable to 1GB), 6GB + 128GB (expandable to 2GB), and 8GB + 128GB (expandable to 3GB) for Rs 16,999, Rs 17,999 and Rs 19999, respectively. The smartphone will be available at an introductory discount of Rs 1,000, coupled with an additional Rs 1,000-worth ICICI bank offer from December 7, across - Mi.com, Mi Home, Mi Studios, Amazon.in and across all retail partners.

