CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AssemblyElections#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » Tech » Redmi Note 12 Series Featuring 200-Megapixel Camera Set to Launch in India Soon
1-MIN READ

Redmi Note 12 Series Featuring 200-Megapixel Camera Set to Launch in India Soon

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 08, 2022, 12:13 IST

New Delhi, India

The vanilla Redmi Note 12 might not make it to India, but the Redmi Note 12 Pro, and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ could.

The vanilla Redmi Note 12 might not make it to India, but the Redmi Note 12 Pro, and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ could.

Redmi India has confirmed that a 'series' of Redmi Note 12 phones will be launching, likely meaning multiple models will be available in the Indian market.

It has been some time since Xiaomi launched a Redmi Note series smartphone in India. However, following the unveiling of the Redmi Note 12 series in China a couple of months ago, Redmi India has announced that the series is expected to launch in India soon.

Redmi India has confirmed that a ‘series’ of Redmi Note 12 phones will be launching, likely meaning multiple models will be available in the Indian market. As per the official image shared by Redmi India, three Redmi Note models featuring triple camera setups could make their way to India; Ergo, the vanilla Redmi Note 12 might not make it to India, but the Redmi Note 12 Pro, and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ could.

RELATED NEWS

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Note 12 Pro+ 5G share most of their specifications, with the main differences being their camera setups and charging speeds. Both devices feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and are powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1080 soC.

They also have 5,000mAh batteries, with the Pro model supporting 67W fast charging and the Pro+ supporting 120W fast charging. The Pro model has a 50-megapixel primary camera with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, while the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ has a 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple-camera setup.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

About the Author

Tech Desk

Tech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at News18’s Tech Desk consisting of reporters, writers, editors and opinio...Read More

Tags:
first published:December 08, 2022, 12:13 IST
last updated:December 08, 2022, 12:13 IST