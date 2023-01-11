Redmi Note 12 Series First Sale In India: Price, Offers On Amazon, Flipkart and Specifications

Redmi Note 12 Series Price in India: Redmi India has announced that its newly launched smartphones — Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G will go live on sale for the first time in India on Wednesday (today). The sale of the Redmi Note 12 series will start at 12 pm via different e-commerce platforms with special offers for consumers.

Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 12: Pricing and Offers

According to the company, consumers can avail the chance of grabbing Redmi Note 12 5G Series smartphones at an introductory offer of Rs 15,499 for Redmi Note 12 5G, Rs 20,999 for Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Rs 25,999 for Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G (base variant).

Available for Rs 17,999 for 4GB+128 GB and Rs 19,999 for 6GB+128G. Users can either avail exchange offers or use their ICICI credit card to get an additional Rs 1500 discount and purchase this device at Rs 16,499, and Rs 18,499, respectively.

Existing Xiaomi/ Mi and Redmi smartphone users can buy the device at Rs 15,499 and Rs 17,499 by availing an additional Rs 1000 off on an exchange.

On the other hand, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G will be available for Rs 24,999 for 6GB+128GB, Rs 26,999 for 8GB+128GB, and Rs 27,999 for 8GB+256GB. Interested buyers can either avail of exchange offers or use their ICICI credit card to get an additional Rs 3000 discount and purchase this device at Rs 21,999, Rs 23,999 and Rs 24999.

Lastly, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G will be available for Rs 29,999 for 8GB+256GB and Rs 32,999 for 12GB+256GB. Users can either avail of exchange offers or use their ICICI credit card to get an additional Rs 3000 discount and purchase this device at Rs 21,999, Rs 23,999 and Rs 24999. All three smartphones will be available at Mi.com, Flipkart.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio, and authorized retail partners.

Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 12: Specifications

Redmi Note 12 5G has a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. It comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and 1200 nits of peak brightness along with support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset. In terms of photography, it has a triple rear camera setup — a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. It also has a 13MP selfie lens for selfies and video calls. The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery and comes with a 33W fast charger.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G has a 6.67-inch FHD+ Pro AMOLED display with an adaptive screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The device has a glass back with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC and it runs Android 12-based MIUI 13.

As for the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, the device sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ Pro AMOLED display and a 120Hz Adaptive refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM. It also boots the Android 12 operating system-based MIUI 13 version.

In terms of camera specifications, the Pro Plus variant has a triple camera setup which includes a 200MP OIS sensor, along with an 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the handset has a 16MP sensor for selfies. The smartphone is backed by a 4,980mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

