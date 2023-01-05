Redmi Note 12 Series Launched With 200MP Camera And 120W Charging Support: Price In India And More

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi on Thursday announced the launch of Redmi Note 12 series smartphones in India. The smartphone company has unveiled three new smartphones - Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi 12 Pro+. All new Note series smartphones have 5G support. The brand is also using both Qualcomm and MediaTek chipsets to power the devices.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G, Note 12 Pro, Note 12: Pricing and Availability

Redmi Note 12 5G will be available for Rs 17,999 for 4GB+128 GB and Rs 19,999 for 6GB+128GB. Users can either avail of exchange offers or use their ICICI credit card to get an additional Rs 1500 discount and purchase this device at Rs 16499, and Rs 18499, respectively.

On the other hand, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G will be available for Rs 24,999 for 6GB+128GB, Rs 26,999 for 8GB+128GB, and Rs 27,999 for 8GB+256GB. Interested buyers can either avail of exchange offers or use their ICICI credit card to get an additional Rs 3000 discount and purchase this device at Rs 21,999, Rs 23,999 and Rs 24999.

Lastly, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G will be available for Rs 29,999 for 8GB+256GB and Rs 32,999 for 12GB+256GB. Users can either avail of exchange offers or use their ICICI credit card to get an additional INR 3000 discount and purchase this device at Rs 21,999, Rs 23,999 and Rs 24999.

All three smartphones will be available at Mi.com, Flipkart.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio, and authorized retail partners.

Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro And Note 12 Pro+ Specifications

Starting with the vanilla variant, the Redmi Note 12 5G comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and 1200 nits of peak brightness along with support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset. In terms of photography, it has a triple rear camera setup — a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. The device also has a 13MP selfie lens for selfies and video calls. The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery and comes with a 33W fast charger.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G has a 6.67-inch FHD+ Pro AMOLED display with an adaptive screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The device has a glass back with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC and it runs Android 12-based MIUI 13.

As for the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, it comes with 6.67-inch full HD+ Pro AMOLED display and 120Hz Adaptive refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM. It also boots the Android 12 operating system-based MIUI 13 version.

In terms of camera specifications, the Pro Plus variant has a triple camera setup which includes a 200MP OIS sensor, along with an 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the handset has a 16MP sensor for selfies. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Read all the Latest Tech News here