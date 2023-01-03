Redmi Note 12 Series, OnePlus 11 5G And More: All The Smartphones Launching In January 2023

Smartphone brands have been gearing up for the start of 2023 to unleash their range of products that will be part of the lineup for consumers. Brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus and iQOO have laid the groundwork for their respective launches, and after a lull in December, we are going to see a flurry of launches in January laying the platform for the year to come. Here are all the details about the phones launching this month across the globe.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Series

Xiaomi is bringing its popular Redmi Note 12 series to India with a launch date on January 5. This year’s Redmi Note lineup gets 5G support out of the box, and the company is using both Qualcomm and MediaTek chipsets to power the devices. Redmi will have three models in the new series; Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro and the Note 12 Pro+. Company teasers have confirmed that Redmi Note 12 series will have a 200-megapixel camera and support 120W charging speed, both unheard of in terms of features in the mid-range segment. We are eager to see how the phones are priced.

OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11 5G is going to make its official bow in China at an event on January 4. The new OnePlus flagship uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, offers up to 12GB RAM and supports 100W fast wired charging. OnePlus is bringing Pro-like features to the OnePlus 11 5G model, which means the alert slider is making comeback. The design and camera features of the phone have already been confirmed by the company, now we are just waiting to see the price of the new OnePlus phone which will be announced on Wednesday. The India launch from OnePlus is set for February 7.

Realme 10 Series

Realme brought the 10 Pro series in India before the end of 2022 and now the company is going to launch the Realme 10 series on January 9 in India. The vanilla model is likely to be a 4G device, powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor as per the teasers. The phones will focus on the budget consumer who still prefers using a 4G phone.

iQOO 11 5G

iQOO is also bringing its new flagship phone in the country called the iQOO 11 5G. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the company is calling it the world’s fastest phone and its partnership with BMW will translate into a different variant. iQOO 11 5G will be the successor to the iQOO 9T from last year and expect the phone to cost around Rs 50,000.

