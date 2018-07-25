Redmi Note 5 Pro to go on Sale Today at 12 pm

Redmi Note 5 Pro is all set go on sale today at 12 PM. The sale is scheduled for 12pm IST today on Flipkart and Xiaomi’s official website Mi.com. Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available in two variants- 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and 6GB RAM and 64GB storage for Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively. In partnership with Reliance Jio, Xiaomi is also offering a Rs 2,200 cashback and 4.5TB of data, there is also no cost EMI options available on Flipkart for up to 18 months.Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a 2160x1080p pixel resolution and a 2.5D finish. It runs the latest MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat 7.1.1. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.The optics on the Redmi Note 5 Pro are backed by a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with a Sony IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.