English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Redmi Note 5 Pro to go on Sale Today at 12 pm

Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available in two variants- 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and 6GB RAM and 64GB storage for Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively.

News18.com

Updated:July 25, 2018, 9:53 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Redmi Note 5 Pro to go on Sale Today at 12 pm
Redmi Note 5 Pro to go on Sale Today at 12 pm (image: News18.com)
Redmi Note 5 Pro is all set go on sale today at 12 PM. The sale is scheduled for 12pm IST today on Flipkart and Xiaomi’s official website Mi.com. Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available in two variants- 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and 6GB RAM and 64GB storage for Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively. In partnership with Reliance Jio, Xiaomi is also offering a Rs 2,200 cashback and 4.5TB of data, there is also no cost EMI options available on Flipkart for up to 18 months.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications:
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a 2160x1080p pixel resolution and a 2.5D finish. It runs the latest MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat 7.1.1. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.

The optics on the Redmi Note 5 Pro are backed by a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with a Sony IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling

Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...